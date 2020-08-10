Man charged with murder says ‘things just went bad’ before stabbing

Las Vegas Justice Court and law enforcement records indicate Rashid Abdul, 44, is charged with murder in the killing of Anthony Donnell, 42.

Rashid Abdul (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man charged with murder in an east Las Vegas Valley stabbing told police he didn’t initially intend to kill the victim in the case, but “things just went bad,” according to an arrest report.

Police said they were called to the 6000 block of Clark Street, near Boulder Highway and Russell Road, in the early morning hours of July 28 for a reported stabbing. Donnell was rushed to Sunrise Hospital, where he died a short time later from a stab wound to the chest.

A witness observed Donnell and Abdul arguing just before the stabbing, an arrest report for Abdul states.

“Detectives reviewed video surveillance from the area which depicted the event,” police said in the report. “Video confirmed what appeared to be a verbal argument which led to a physical altercation between Anthony and (Abdul.)”

Police interviewed Abdul about the stabbing after his arrest, the report said.

“Abdul stated he was involved in an altercation with Anthony Donnell, whom he knows as ‘Tony,’ on the night of the incident,” police said. “(Abdul) was not thinking of killing Tony, but stated ‘things just went bad.’ ”

Abdul then requested an attorney. A criminal complaint filed in Las Vegas Justice Court shows Abdul is charged with one count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 18.

