Man confesses to 2003 cold case killing in Las Vegas

Nearly 18 years after Paul Makula was found dead in his downtown Las Vegas apartment, a man has confessed to his killing, according to a recently released police document.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Duane Etsitty, 41, faces a murder charge after he told investigators in Salt Lake City, Utah, that he wanted to confess to a 2003 killing that he committed in Las Vegas, the document shows. After contacting the Las Vegas police cold case unit, Utah detectives interviewed Etsitty, who told them that he grabbed a folding knife and sliced Makula’s throat as they were sitting in Makula’s apartment in November 2003.

Etsitty, who said he was friends with Makula and often drank beer with him, told detectives that he stood over Makula’s body and started “yelling at himself as to why he had stabbed his friend,” the document states. He then took the knife and threw it onto the roof of a building that has since been demolished, he told police.

Detectives showed Etsitty a photo of Makula, and he started weeping and apologizing to the picture, according to the document. Las Vegas investigators determined that the details Etsitty had shared about Makula’s killing could have only be known by the killer and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Makula, a retiree who lived alone, was found by a neighbor on the morning of Nov. 18, 2003 in his apartment, located on 11th Street, near Fremont Street, according to Las Vegas police.

Detectives had initially been unable to find any leads or identify any suspects, and the homicide was relegated to cold case status.

Records show Etsitty was booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center, where he remained as of Monday afternoon, police confirmed. A court hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.