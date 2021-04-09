Man convicted of murder in 2019 Las Vegas shooting

A 29-year-old man was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges Thursday for his role in a fatal shooting in the southeast Las Vegas Valley in 2019.

Jecory Kemp (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 29-year-old man was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges Thursday for his role in a fatal shooting in the southeast Las Vegas Valley in 2019.

Along with murder, a jury found Jecory Kemp guilty of first-degree kidnapping, robbery and conspiracy in the December 2019 slaying of 44-year-old Jabar Anderson.

Prosecutors said Anderson was lured to an apartment in the 6500 block of Boulder Highway for a marijuana deal by a group of people who planned to rob him.

Authorities have said Anderson realized he was being robbed and pulled out a handgun. That’s when another man, Davon Hickman, 33, shot Anderson once, killing him, according to Hickman’s arrest report.

His body was later found in a burned car in Barstow, California, about 160 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Kemp is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Along with Kemp and Hickman, three other people have been charged in the killing: Arleo Davis Jr., 27, Tyeshia James, 24, and Preston Huteson, 30. James pleaded guilty in July through a negotiation that remained sealed, and she is awaiting sentencing. Davis, Hickman and Huteson are still awaiting trial.

Prosecutors declined to comment on Thursday’s verdict. Kemp’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

The trial was broadcast via YouTube because of the pandemic.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.