Man critically injured by police in southeast valley shooting

Police said the shooting occurred abut 7:20 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the southeast valley that left a man in critical condition.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 6500 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. At 7:18 p.m. Sunday police were called to the address for a report of an “intoxicated male” causing a disturbance at an apartment complex. A security guard told police the man had a gun.

A Las Vegas police helicopter unit flew to the area and an officer observed “the male on a third floor balcony and confirmed the suspect was armed, police said.

“Arriving patrol officers set up a containment plan in an attempt to de-escalate the situation,” police said. “The patrol officers saw the suspect exit the apartment holding the firearm, which he pointed towards them. The officers fired, striking the suspect.”

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. The shooting is the eighth officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The name of the officer who shot the man will be released in 48 hours.

Glenn Puit can be reached at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal reporter Alexis Egeland contributed to this report.