62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Man dead after ‘random’ shooting at local business

LVMPD provides update on Thursday homicide
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2021 - 5:23 am
 
Updated November 4, 2021 - 9:37 am
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the intersection of South Jones Boulevard an ...
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road. (Ethan Stott/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide early Thursday near the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road.

Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident appeared to be random and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the shooter.

Spencer said an Asian male who appeared to be in his 20s committed a street robbery before firing multiple rounds into an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of a business.

The man then fired into an occupied vehicle, striking a man who later died at the hospital. The shooter went into the store and fired multiple rounds at a customer in the store, Spencer said. That customer was able to flee and escape as he was chased by the man, who appeared to be wearing a tactical vest and gun belt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
2
Henry Ruggs released from jail after fatal Las Vegas crash
Henry Ruggs released from jail after fatal Las Vegas crash
3
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
4
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs jailed on DUI charge in fatal Las Vegas crash
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs jailed on DUI charge in fatal Las Vegas crash
5
Carr says safe ride home for Ruggs was phone call away
Carr says safe ride home for Ruggs was phone call away
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST