Man dead after ‘random’ shooting at local business

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road. (Ethan Stott/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide early Thursday near the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road.

Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident appeared to be random and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the shooter.

Spencer said an Asian male who appeared to be in his 20s committed a street robbery before firing multiple rounds into an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of a business.

The man then fired into an occupied vehicle, striking a man who later died at the hospital. The shooter went into the store and fired multiple rounds at a customer in the store, Spencer said. That customer was able to flee and escape as he was chased by the man, who appeared to be wearing a tactical vest and gun belt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

