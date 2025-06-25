90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man dead after shooting in central Las Vegas Valley

Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas woman killed in apparent murder-suicide ID’d
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Report of ‘foul odor’ leads to homicide investigation in east Las Vegas
A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, ...
Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in west Las Vegas
Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate the scene of a homicide at the 3600 Block o ...
Suspected shooter sought in southeast Las Vegas killing
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2025 - 8:26 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that left a man dead in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 2:53 a.m. in the 500 block of Royal Crest Circle.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities say medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES