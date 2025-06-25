Man dead after shooting in central Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that left a man dead in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in west Las Vegas

Report of ‘foul odor’ leads to homicide investigation in east Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that left a man dead in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 2:53 a.m. in the 500 block of Royal Crest Circle.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities say medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.