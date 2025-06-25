Man dead after shooting in central Las Vegas Valley
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that left a man dead in the central Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, the shooting occurred at 2:53 a.m. in the 500 block of Royal Crest Circle.
Arriving officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Authorities say medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.