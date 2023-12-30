Man dead, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting

The shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. on the 6600 block of Lookout Lodge Lane near Deer Springs Way and just south of the 215 Beltway.

A man is dead, a woman is wounded and another woman is in custody after a shooting in North Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Responding North Las Vegas police officers found a man in his mid-40s and an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to University Medical Center where the man died. The woman suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

An adult woman was detained, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

