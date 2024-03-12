62°F
Homicides

Man dies 6 days after North Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2024 - 8:14 pm
 
North Las Vegas police (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man shot last week in North Las Vegas died from his injuries Monday, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release.

Police said they found the man in the 60 block of Dreamy Hill Avenue on March 5 around 7 p.m.

Police were responding to a “vehicle collision” in the area when they found the man, who police said was in his late 20s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. He died Monday afternoon.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

