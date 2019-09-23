Man dies after apparent robbery attempt in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas homicide detectives said evidence indicates that the shooting was the result of a failed robbery attempt, in which the suspects likely were looking for drugs.

A man died after what Las Vegas police believe was a failed robbery attempt in the east valley on Sept. 16.

Police responded around 3:35 p.m. to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex on the 5300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, a recently released report said.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told police they’d seen the victim arguing with two other men outside his apartment before they heard a gunshot. They said the men fled shortly after.

Homicide detectives said evidence indicates that the shooting was the result of a failed robbery attempt, in which the suspects likely were looking for drugs.

The Clark County coroner’s office is investigating but has not yet released the man’s identity or cause of death.

Anyone with information can contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

