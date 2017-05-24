ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Man dies after being shot in early May in central Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2017 - 4:50 am
 
Updated May 24, 2017 - 7:15 am

A man shot in the head in central Las Vegas earlier this month has died, Las Vegas police said.

He was shot about 11:50 p.m. May 3 in the 1800 block of Fairfield Avenue, near South Industrial Road and West Wyoming Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The man has since died, Lt. Dan McGrath said Tuesday.

McGrath, with Metro’s homicide division, said people traded gunshots during the incident and the man was shot during the exchange.

A woman also was shot through her shoulder during the incident. She survived.

The two were shot near a courtyard area in front of an apartment complex. Detectives found another bullet impact in a nearby alley.

At the time, police didn’t expect the man to survive the shooting. Homicide detectives investigated, as a result.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify him.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

