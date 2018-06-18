Man dies after being stabbed multiple times in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed to death Sunday night at a strip mall on Maryland Parkway near Vegas Valley.

A man was stabbed to death Sunday, June 17, 2018, at a strip mall located at 2797 S. Maryland Parkway. (Max Michor/Las Vegas review-Journal)

A man was stabbed to death Sunday, June 17, 2018, at a strip mall located at 2797 S. Maryland Parkway. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The stabbing was called in about 11:45 p.m. at 2797 S. Maryland Parkway, near Vegas Valley Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

Here's the briefing from Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer at the scene. Police are still searching for the stabber. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/6Tq9WC5dT9 — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) June 18, 2018

Two men in their 50s were walking northbound on the 2700 block of S. Maryland Parkway when they got into an argument, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

One man stabbed the other multiple times and fled on foot. Passers-by tried to render aid to the man who was stabbed, Spencer said.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died.

Police were still searching for the suspect as of 2:30 a.m.

Maryland is closed in both directions between Vegas Valley and Karen Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

