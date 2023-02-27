Man dies after being stabbed on a Las Vegas RTC bus

A suspect was arrested, while the victim died after being taken to the hospital.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after he was stabbed by another man during an argument on a Las Vegas RTC bus Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, two adult men were arguing on the bus as it traveled north on Paradise Road just before 5 p.m. One of the men produced a knife and began stabbing the other. Police units responded and arrested the stabbing suspect without incident. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The nature of the argument, and whether the two men knew each other, is unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

