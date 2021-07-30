88°F
Homicides

Man dies after fight breaks out at Laughlin casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2021 - 10:05 am
 
Aquarius Casino in Laughlin (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man is dead following a fight inside a Laughlin casino early Friday, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 1:20 a.m. to the Aquarius Casino Resort, 1900 S. Casino Drive, after receiving a report of “a large fight between multiple suspects,” according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs and spokesman Misael Parra.

A man who was injured was taken to a hospital in Bullhead City, Arizona, where he died, Parra said.

Homicide detectives continued to investigate Friday morning.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

