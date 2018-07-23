Man dies after fist fight in central Las Vegas

A man died Sunday after a fist fight in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Just before 6:45 p.m., officers received a call about a body inside a home on the 600 block of Frederick Avenue, near H Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, police said. Officers found the body of a man in his late 40s inside.

The early stages of the investigation revealed the man was involved in a fist fight with an acquaintance at the home earlier in the afternoon, police said. Police have not made any arrests in the case.

This is the 99th homicide in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year, and the 119th in Clark County.

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

