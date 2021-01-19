61°F
Homicides

Man dies after Friday shooting that also injured woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2021 - 2:57 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man and woman were shot Friday in North Las Vegas, and the man has since died, police announced Tuesday.

About 9:20 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of Washburn Road and Goldfield Street after receiving a report that a car had crashed into a home, the North Las Vegas Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman inside the car suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were believed to be 18-years-old, police said, and both were taken to University Medical Center.

The man died Sunday police said. The woman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the shooting was not believed to be a random act of violence, but further information was not immediately available.

The coroner’s office will identify the man killed.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

