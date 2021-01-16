Man dies after New Year’s Day shooting in Henderson

A man who was shot following a car crash on New Year’s Day died on Friday, Henderson police said.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 6:30 a.m. Jan. 1, police were called to Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive after a report of a crash and gunfire, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department. When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. He died on Friday, police said.

Investigators determined the man who died was driving a Ford Fusion when he was rear-ended by another man driving a dark-colored Nissan, police said. The two cars pulled to the side of the road to “exchange information.”

“At that time, the driver of the Nissan became irate, acted as if a physical confrontation was imminent, and pulled out a firearm, firing multiple rounds at the victim,” police said.

The man driving the Nissan fled the scene before police arrived. Witnesses were unable to describe the suspected shooter, and it was unclear if police had identified him as of Saturday.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. His death marked the first homicide investigated by Henderson police this year.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

