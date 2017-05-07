Man dies after shooting at Strip resort property

Hilton Grand Vacations on the Boulevard, Las Vegas (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on a Strip resort property.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. A man at the scene was transported to University Medical Center where he died, according to a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman.

Police have scheduled a briefing outside the Hilton Grand Vacations property at 2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas