Homicides

Man dies after shooting in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2023 - 11:29 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after a shooting in central Las Vegas on Monday night, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Heldt said police received a call about a man who was shot just after 10:30 p.m. Monday night on Arville Street.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 3700 block of Arville Street, they found a man lying on the ground, according to Heldt. Paramedics tried saving the man with chest compressions, but he died just before 11 p.m.

Heldt said police were still investigating the shooting.

No further information was available.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

