Man dies after shooting in Henderson residence

A man shot in a Henderson residence last week has died from his injuries, and police say a man was taken into custody.

A man shot in a Henderson residence last week has died from his injuries, and police say another man was taken into custody.

Timmon Betts, 24, is facing charges of disregard for the safety of a person or property resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and destroying/concealing evidence, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

The shooting occurred just before 9 a.m. April 22 in the 1200 block of Wigwam Parkway. First responders found a 21-year-old victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. He was immediately taken to an area hospital.

Police were notified two days later that the victim had died.

Betts told police that he was handling a firearm in the living room and unintentionally discharged a round, striking the victim, who was in another room.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin notifications.

Police said the shooting was the second homicide in Henderson this year.

Betts is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. His next court date is scheduled for May 14.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.