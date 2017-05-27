Man dies after shooting in North Las Vegas parking lot

North Las Vegas police in North Las Vegas on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A man died after an early Saturday shooting in a North Las Vegas business complex parking lot.

About 5:30 a.m., arriving North Las Vegas Police Department officers found a wounded 40-year-old man in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. He was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he died.

The initial investigation showed the man was leaving a nightclub in the area just before the shooting, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday afternoon which nightclub he was leaving.

Detectives believe the shooting death was not a random act of violence, Police Department spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said. As of Saturday afternoon, no suspects were in custody.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the man once his family has been notified.

This shooting death marks the 90th homicide in Clark County and the 12th homicide investigated by North Las Vegas police in 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

