Man dies after shooting on Strip

A man was struck by gunfire last night on the Strip Saturday night and later died at a local hospital.

The man was in an altercation before the shooting, which occurred around 11:35 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Oakey Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Donald Roberts.

The address for the shooting, 1507 Las Vegas Boulevard South, is associated with Boston Pizza Vegas, though it was not known if the shooting was inside or outside the business.

LVMPD Homicide Section is currently investigation the incident, police said.

