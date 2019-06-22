Man dies after shooting outside central Las Vegas Valley bar

Las Vegas police are searching for the shooter who killed a man outside of a central valley bar early Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A man died early Saturday morning after a shooting outside of a bar in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called about 3:45 a.m. to a bar near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and East Washington Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. When officers arrived, they found a man outside of a bar suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The shooting happened after a fist fight broke out inside the bar between the shooter and a man in his late 40s, Spencer said. The two then went outside and exchanged fire.

The man shot was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, Spencer said. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man, as well as his cause and manner of death, after his family has been notified.

As of Saturday afternoon, police had not arrested anyone in the shooting. A description of the shooter was not available, Spencer said.

The shooting happened at a bar next to the Stateside Express convenience store, 950 Las Vegas Blvd. North, where a store clerk fatally shot a man during a “beer skip” in March.

About 6:15 a.m. March 29, a man and woman took off with at least three cases of beer from the convenience store, and a store manager and the clerk, 26-year-old Suse Antunez-Garcia, followed the two outside.

After a brief struggle with the manager, Antunez-Garcia shot the man, 56-year-old Robert Lee Cook, police have said. Cook died at University Medical Center, and Antunez-Garcia has been charged with murder. She pleaded not guilty in District Court on Thursday, online records show.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with crime stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.