Man dies at Las Vegas apartment complex after apparent shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2021 - 11:00 am
 
Updated October 25, 2021 - 11:03 am
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A man died early Sunday at a Las Vegas apartment complex after police found him suffering from what they described as “an apparent gunshot wound.”

Las Vegas police said they received a report of “an unresponsive male” at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday and responded to an enclosed patio at the complex, located in the 6400 block of Casada Way, near Charleston and Jones boulevards.

“Arriving medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene,” police said in a statement Monday.

Homicide detectives responded and took over the investigation. Police said no suspect had been identified.

Police said the victim’s name, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about the death may contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

THE LATEST
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Man shot to death in southeast Las Vegas parking lot
By Ricardo Torres-Cortez / RJ

The shooting was reported about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday on the 6800 block of East Russell Road, near Boulder Highway, police said.