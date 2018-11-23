Man dies in hospital 2 days after central Las Vegas shooting

A man died Thanksgiving Day, two days after he was hospitalized with what Las Vegas police initially thought was a survivable gunshot wound.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, 3186 South Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, a man had called 911 to report that he had been shot on a trail near a wash on the 3200 block of South Mojave Road, near East Desert Inn Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died Thursday, Lt. Richard Meyers said.

On Tuesday, Meltzer said the victim had not been able to provide a description of the suspect or suspects in the shooting. It was not clear Thursday whether any arrests had been made.

Metro’s homicide team has taken over the investigation, Meyers confirmed. No other details were available, he said.

The man’s death marked the 195th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 147th homicide investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The newspaper tracks all homicides, including fatal officer-involved shootings and self-defense homicides.

