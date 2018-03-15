Man dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting

Police were called just before 3:10 p.m. to an area near Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue after receiving reports of a man being shot, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Police secure the scene of a shooting near Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after a shooting Thursday in the northeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called just before 3:10 p.m. to an area near Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue after receiving reports of a man being shot, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. When officers arrived, they found one man dead.

Homicide investigators are en route to the scene. No other details were immediately available.

Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue, Las Vegas