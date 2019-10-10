Man dies in shooting at central Las Vegas apartment complex

Police are investigating a fatal shooting west of the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday.

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting west of the Strip early Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting about 2:45 a.m. on the 4200 block of West Viking Road, near South Arville Street and West Flamingo Road, said Lt. Jose Hernandez of the Metropolitan Police Department.

At an apartment complex, officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

At least two suspects were seen running from the area, Hernandez said. No descriptions are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

