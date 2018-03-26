Homicides

Man dies in shooting at McDonald’s parking lot in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2018 - 11:49 pm
 

One man was killed in a shooting Sunday night at a south valley fast food restaurant.

The man was shot just before 10:20 p.m in the McDonald’s parking lot at 3885 Blue Diamond Road near Valley View Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said.

Homicide investigators are on the way to the scene. No information on the shooter was immediately available.

This is the 48th homicide Metro has investigated this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contibuted to this report.

