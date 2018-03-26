Man dies in shooting at McDonald’s parking lot in Las Vegas

One man was killed in a shooting Sunday night at a south valley fast food restaurant.

Police investigate a shooting in the McDonald’s parking lot at 3885 Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas on Sunday. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man was shot just before 10:20 p.m in the McDonald’s parking lot at 3885 Blue Diamond Road near Valley View Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said.

Homicide investigators are on the way to the scene. No information on the shooter was immediately available.

This is the 48th homicide Metro has investigated this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3885 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas