Man dies in shooting at North Las Vegas park

Police investigate a fatal shooting at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting of a man Thursday evening at a park.

A man in his 20s was shot at about 5:10 p.m. in a parking lot on the east side of Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, according to North Las Vegas police. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

“This is something that we never want to see,” North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty told media at the scene.

The shooting didn’t appear to be random, police said, but no further information was immediately available on a description of or the number of possible assailants.

A few people were in the area at the time, Patty said. Police are asking for members of the public to reach out if they have any information related to the shooting.

“Sometimes it’s that one piece that’s that one nugget that we needed to take us further in the case and allow us to find the suspect,” Patty said.

Detectives and crime scene analysts were on scene late Thursday. A crime scene analyst set down yellow evidence markers onto the parking lot pavement and photographed the area.

A family pushed strollers as they walked past the scene at the park Thursday evening, and children played basketball and rode skateboards in other unaffected areas of the roughly 170-acre park.

Anyone with information can call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity after his family is notified.

The homicide marks the 16th investigated by North Las Vegas police this year.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

