Man dies in shooting in Las Vegas apartment complex parking lot

Police officers responding to reports of a shooting early Thursday at the Viridian apartments on the 4200 block of West Viking Road found the victim dead in the parking lot.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting death at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of West Viking Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex west of the Strip early Thursday after reports of a shooting in the area.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 2:45 a.m. to the Viridian apartments on the 4200 block of West Viking Road, near South Arville Street and West Flamingo Road, according to Lt. Jose Hernandez.

There, they found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound. Witnesses told police that they saw at least two people running from the complex after the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

The complex remained blocked off by yellow crime tape more than eight hours after the shooting.

Around 8:30 a.m., dozens of elementary school kids began emerging from apartment units to wait for the school bus, many of them running past investigators to get to their bus stop.

As they waited for the bus, some of the children ran in circles playing tag — until a few curious kids noticed a body bag was being placed into the back of a white mortuary van.

Before leaving the complex, the funeral home driver stopped and spoke to a patrol officer guarding the edge of the crime scene’s perimeter, pointing at the children who had been watching as the body was moved.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

