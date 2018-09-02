Man dies in shooting in North Las Vegas neighborhood

A suspect remained at large Sunday morning after a man was found gunned down in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

A man died in a shooting at East Cartier Avenue and North Bruce Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday morning, Sept. 2, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspect remained at large Sunday morning after a 29-year-old man was found gunned down in the street of a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

About 5:10 a.m., North Las Vegas police received a call reporting a shooting on East Cartier Avenue and North Bruce Street, near East Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive. A man, laying in the street and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene, police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

There were no witnesses to the Cartier Avenue shooting, but Patty said that detectives early on believe they are looking for one suspect. Police believe the man was shot multiple times while he was by a sidewalk near the intersection.

“The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time, but investigators do not believe this to be a random act of violence,” Patty wrote in a statement released Sunday evening.

The shooting was the first of two deaths investigated Sunday morning by the department. At about 7:15 a.m., a man was found dead less than a mile away, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North McCarran Street, after police received reports of gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man, also in his 30s, slumped over in the driver’s seat of a white utility van.

At the scene, Patty urged that anyone with information contact the department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

“Lots of times with these types of cases, when we receive information from the public, even if it’s just an ear witness who lets us know how many shots you did hear, that’s going to be extremely valuable for the detectives investigating the case,” he said.

The victim’s name, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was the 17th homicide investigated by North Las Vegas police this year, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

East Cartier Avenue and North Bruce Street, north las vegas, nv