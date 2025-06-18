110°F
Homicides

Man dies in southeast Las Vegas shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2025 - 4:33 pm
 
Updated June 18, 2025 - 4:38 pm

A man died in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the southeast valley.

The shooting happened at 2:16 p.m. in the 3600 block of Indios Avenue, near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road.

In a brief emailed statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said “one male victim was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives are on scene. This is an ongoing investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

