Man dies in southeast Las Vegas shooting
A man died in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the southeast valley.
The shooting happened at 2:16 p.m. in the 3600 block of Indios Avenue, near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road.
In a brief emailed statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said “one male victim was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives are on scene. This is an ongoing investigation.”
