Man dies less than 2 days after killing near same intersection east of Strip

It was the second killing near Sahara Avenue and Van Patten Street in two days.

A man died after he was shot Sunday night and dropped off at a Las Vegas hospital, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to a statement released by Metro Tuesday, police got a call of a shooting in the 2500 block of Van Patten Street, at East Sahara Avenue just east of the Strip, on Sunday just after 11:30 p.m.

The man was dropped off at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Metro, which doesn’t release names of homicide victims, said the man’s name as well as his cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metro’s Homicide Section was investigating.

It was the second slaying in just under 48 hours in that stretch of Sahara east of Las Vegas Boulevard. Metro police dispatch logs show that officers were called to a gas station in the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. Friday after a report of a homicide.

Metro didn’t respond to requests for more information Monday about the Friday shooting, but the Clark County coroner’s office said Mallery Armijo, 35, died Friday morning at Sunrise Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso after she was shot at a gas station.

