94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Man dies less than 2 days after killing near same intersection east of Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2023 - 6:38 pm
 
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after he was shot Sunday night and dropped off at a Las Vegas hospital, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to a statement released by Metro Tuesday, police got a call of a shooting in the 2500 block of Van Patten Street, at East Sahara Avenue just east of the Strip, on Sunday just after 11:30 p.m.

The man was dropped off at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Metro, which doesn’t release names of homicide victims, said the man’s name as well as his cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metro’s Homicide Section was investigating.

It was the second slaying in just under 48 hours in that stretch of Sahara east of Las Vegas Boulevard. Metro police dispatch logs show that officers were called to a gas station in the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. Friday after a report of a homicide.

Metro didn’t respond to requests for more information Monday about the Friday shooting, but the Clark County coroner’s office said Mallery Armijo, 35, died Friday morning at Sunrise Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso after she was shot at a gas station.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
2
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, 1 in custody
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, 1 in custody
3
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
4
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
5
Knights shut out at NHL awards show, but show off Stanley Cup
Knights shut out at NHL awards show, but show off Stanley Cup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Woman shot at central Las Vegas gas station dies
Woman shot at central Las Vegas gas station dies
Police report 2 weekend killings, arrest 1
Police report 2 weekend killings, arrest 1
Police search for boyfriend in shooting death of 19-year-old woman
Police search for boyfriend in shooting death of 19-year-old woman
Man killed, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
Man killed, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
Coroner IDs man shot in North Las Vegas
Coroner IDs man shot in North Las Vegas
Man killed in Excalibur hotel room
Man killed in Excalibur hotel room