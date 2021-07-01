92°F
Homicides

Man dies of gunshot wounds after shooting in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2021 - 10:25 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the east valley.

Police were called about 9:50 a.m. to the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue, near Oakey Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, after receiving a report of a shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department said. When officers, arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

