Man dies of gunshot wounds after shooting in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the east valley.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police were called about 9:50 a.m. to the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue, near Oakey Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, after receiving a report of a shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department said. When officers, arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

