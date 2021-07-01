Man dies of gunshot wounds after shooting in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the east valley.
Police were called about 9:50 a.m. to the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue, near Oakey Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, after receiving a report of a shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department said. When officers, arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
