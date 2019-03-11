Man extradited to Las Vegas to face charges in fatal shooting

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A suspect in a fatal shooting last year in the parking lot of a Home Depot store in Las Vegas has been extradited from California and booked in the Clark County Detention Center.

Evonte Brown is suspected of fatally shooting Bill Henderson on Nov. 20, 2018 in the parking lot of a Home Depot at 4750 S. Decatur Blvd. Henderson’s death was ruled a homicide.

Brown was arrested in Concord, Calif. on Feb. 17 and was extradited to Las Vegas on Sunday, booking records show.

4750 S. Decatur Blvd., las vegas, nv