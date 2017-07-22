Man faces charges in stabbing death in southeast Las Vegas

A 39-year-old man is in custody for the fatal stabbing of a homeless man near UNLV.

Aaron Park (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The scene of a fatal stabbing near the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas, on Friday, July 21, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a fatal stabbing near the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas, on Friday, July 21, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Surveillance video from a marijuana dispensary at Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway near the scene shows Aaron Park fighting with another man about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. McGrath said.

No punches were thrown, but Park stabbed the man on the right side of his neck, McGrath said.

The wounded man, who was in his late 30s, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died about 2:30 p.m., according to Metro. His identity has not yet been released.

Park ran from the scene after the stabbing, but police detained him immediately. He was still carrying the knife when caught, police said.

The area where the stabbing occurred is a “hangout” for homeless people, McGrath said.

Park was booked in the Clark County Detention Center on charges of vagrancy and open murder with a deadly weapon. His hearing is set for Tuesday.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.