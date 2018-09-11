Man faces first-degree murder charge in stepson’s fatal shooting

A man arrested Sunday night in the fatal shooting of his stepson is facing a first-degree murder charge, records show.

Jerry Winters (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

County booking logs and jail records identify the suspect as 72-year-old Jerry Thomas Winters. Winters was taken into custody Sunday night following the shooting inside a west Las Vegas Valley home on the 5100 block of Misty Morning Drive, Las Vegas police said.

Court records show that the Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday found probable cause to book Winters on the murder charge. He remained held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Police have said that the victim’s mother, who also was the 911 caller, witnessed the fatal shooting. She told police she went downstairs about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after hearing the two men arguing. She told officers her son wrestled a baseball bat away from Winters before her husband pulled out a handgun and fired at least once, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity. He was in his mid-20s, police said.

Winters 72-hour hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, records show.

