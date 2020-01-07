Man faces murder charge after body found in Las Vegas vacant lot

A suspect has been booked on a murder charge in the slaying of a man whose body was found in a vacant desert lot Monday in northeast Las Vegas.

Andrew Klophaus (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police investigate the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in a vacant lot near the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Metropolitan Police investigate the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in a vacant lot near the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas police homicide detectives investigate what is described as a suspicious death in northeast Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspect has been booked on a murder charge in the slaying of a man whose body was found in a vacant desert lot Monday in northeast Las Vegas.

The body of the victim, whose age and identity have not been released by the Clark County coroner’s office, was discovered in the lot off South Nellis Boulevard, just north of East Vegas Valley Drive, at 6:30 a.m.. Police said it appeared the victim died from blunt force trauma.

On Tuesday, police issued a news release saying Andrew Klophaus, 33, is now facing a murder charge in the slaying. Klophaus was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was re-booked on an open murder charge.

Police did not identify a suspected motive in the case or say what connection Klophaus had to the victim.

