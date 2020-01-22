Man faces murder charge after teen girl’s body found in sewer drain

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of a teenage girl whose body was found in a sewer drain.

Jayshawn Bailey (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An arrest report for Jayshawn Bailey, 22, said that on Sunday, Bailey called 911 and reported “finding a body in a sewer drain near his house” in the 2100 block of Fred Brown Drive, near West Lake Mead and North Martin Luther King boulevards.

“Bailey explained to the call taker approximately a month ago he was standing outside his residence smoking and watched two people place something in the sewer near his residence,” the report states.

Bailey told authorities that he lifted the manhole cover weeks later and saw the body of a “black female” in the sewer.

“Bailey did not want to phone police because he was scared of the repercussions from the neighborhood,” police said. “According to Bailey, two weeks later he was haunted by what he saw in the sewer so he phoned the police and reported what he found.”

Police said that during their investigation they learned that a girl identified as Tamyah Trotter, 17, was reported missing on Dec. 14. Her last known location was at McDonald’s at Martin Luther King and Lake Mead boulevards on Dec. 12.

Police later followed up with Bailey and confronted him with their suspicions that he was involved in Trotter’s disappearance. Police said Bailey claimed “on the night of Dec. 12 he ran into Tamyah Trotter” at a McDonald’s.

“He said she was upset and told him that her family had kicked her out of the house,” the arrest report states.

Later that night Bailey said he received a message from Trotter asking if she could stay at his house. Bailey agreed and claimed that once Trotter arrived at the house, she “became very aggressive toward him.”

“He said she had a pink colored taser and began to activate it while facing him,” the arrest report states. “He said he became concerned that she was going to tase him. Bailey said she came closer to him and had the taser in her hand so he grabbed her and placed her in a headlock. He said he had her in a headlock for approximately 10 seconds when she became limp.”

Bailey claimed he attempted to resuscitate the teen but could not, according to the report, then disposed of her body in the drain. Based on this information, police said they arrested Bailey on a murder charge.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not released the victim’s name.

Bailey is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

