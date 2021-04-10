Man faces murder charge after woman left at hospital dies

Las Vegas police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a woman was dropped off at a hospital with a fatal gunshot wound early Friday.

Kevin Osborne was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday in connection with the woman’s death, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

About 6:12 a.m. Friday, someone dropped a woman off at University Medical Center after the woman had been shot, Spencer said. The woman died at the hospital.

It was unclear Saturday morning if investigators had determined where the shooting happened.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Osborne faces a murder charge, and he remained in the detention center on Saturday without bail, court records show.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

