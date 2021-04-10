74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Man faces murder charge after woman left at hospital dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2021 - 8:51 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a woman was dropped off at a hospital with a fatal gunshot wound early Friday.

Kevin Osborne was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday in connection with the woman’s death, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

About 6:12 a.m. Friday, someone dropped a woman off at University Medical Center after the woman had been shot, Spencer said. The woman died at the hospital.

It was unclear Saturday morning if investigators had determined where the shooting happened.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Osborne faces a murder charge, and he remained in the detention center on Saturday without bail, court records show.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
2
Arizona camper dies, wife rescued in Death Valley National Park
Arizona camper dies, wife rescued in Death Valley National Park
3
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
4
Man wins nearly $600K at Northern Nevada casino
Man wins nearly $600K at Northern Nevada casino
5
Data backlog blamed for sharp jump in Nevada COVID cases
Data backlog blamed for sharp jump in Nevada COVID cases
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST