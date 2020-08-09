Man faces murder charge after woman run over in March dies

A man has been charged with murder after a woman run over by an SUV and a trailer in March died last month, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Joe Jimenez, 44, was arrested Thursday under a warrant after witnesses identified him as the driver of a Ford Expedition pulling a trailer that ran over a woman and dragged her across a parking lot just before 10 a.m. March 12 at 600 S. Rancho Drive, near Alta Drive, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center trauma center where she was found to have suffered a pelvic fracture and a kidney laceration. She died of her injuries on July 11.

Investigators believe Jimenez had not paid off the SUV when the man who sold it to him saw him driving on March 12, according to an arrest report. That man picked up a female friend, and the two attempted to confront Jimenez for the money. Jimenez is accused of pushing the woman away from the driver’s door before driving over her with the SUV door still open, the report states.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

Jimenez is charged with open murder of an older person with use of a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 20.

