Man faces murder charge in killing of 10-month-old baby

North Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the death of a 10-month-old from late last year.

Stephen Gayles, 26, was arrested Wednesday and faces murder and child abuse charges, North Las Vegas police said.

On Dec. 4, police responded to a call from the 900 block of Appaloosa Hills, near Centennial Parkway and Bruce Street. There, they found 10-month-old Maliq Simmons not breathing. The baby died two days later at University Medical Center.

Police said that the baby was in Gayles’ care when he stopped breathing.

Gayles is being held at the North Las Vegas city jail.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet released the child’s cause and manner of death.

