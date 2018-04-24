Man faces murder charge in roommate’s slaying

A man arrested in connection with a deadly Monday morning shooting in the southwest valley now faces a murder charge.

Tuan Ngo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate after a man was shot to death on the 9700 block of Powell Plateau Court, near West Hacienda Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive, on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was shot to death on the 9700 block of Powell Plateau, near West Hacienda Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Tuan Ngo, 49, was booked Monday into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon after his roommate, a man in his 30s, was shot in the backyard of their home near South Grand Canyon Drive and West Hacienda Avenue.

The shooting was sparked by a dispute between the roommates, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said Monday at the scene. A third roommate, who police said was not home at the time of the shooting, reported the shooting to police after Ngo called him and said he had shot their roommate.

Ngo fired one round into the air to intimidate the victim, police said in a statement Tuesday. A physical altercation followed, and the gun discharged while the two were fighting and struck the victim in the head, police said.

Ngo surrendered shortly after officers arrived at the home.

The roommate who was shot was taken to University Medical Center and died from his injuries. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after family members are notified.

Ngo does not appear to have a criminal history in Clark County, according to court records.

A 48-hour hearing was scheduled for Ngo on Tuesday. Ngo was being held at the detention center without bail, jail records show.

