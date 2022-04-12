59°F
Man facing murder charge after selling fentanyl-laced pills, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2022 - 12:59 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man is facing a murder charge after he told police he sold another man pills laced with fentanyl that led to an overdose death, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Timothy McCracken, 27, is facing a charge of second degree murder, according to jail records. He was arrested on April 7 after the death of Jacob Mathis on April 3, 2021, according to the arrest report.

Police were initially called to a residence at 9850 Bermuda Rd. after a maintenance worker found Mathis dead. In September, the coroner ruled that Mathis, 27, of Las Vegas, had died of drug toxicity of fentanyl, oxymorphone and mitragynine.

Police found texts between Mathis and McCracken, in which Mathis agreed to pay McCracken for five pills. McCracken then left the pills in the gas tank of his car, with Mathis later picking them up.

A neighbor said he’d seen people come to McCracken’s house for a short time on multiple occasions and identified Mathis as the person who had come and taken something out of the gas cap.

Police detained McCracken on April 7 and searched his phone. He told police Mathis didn’t know where to get Percocet pills so he’d sold them to him because he needed pain killers.

McCracken then said he believed the Percocet pills were laced with fentanyl. He then said people who sell pills laced with fentanyl to others who later die “should be punished,” according to the report.

He is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $50,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing set for June 1.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

