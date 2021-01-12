41°F
Homicides

Man fatally in east Las Vegas shopping plaza identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2021 - 9:03 pm
 
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot in east Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

He was 32-year-old Jose Jesus Santa Cruz, and the coroner’s office said he died of a gunshot wound to the torso. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to a shopping plaza at 4777 E. Charleston Blvd. around 6:49 p.m. Thursday in response to reports of a shooting and found Santa Cruz lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Investigators believe the man was walking in a parking lot when he got in an argument with another man, who shot him. Witnesses told police a man was seen running from the area, Meyers said.

The suspect is described as about 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2, police said. He was wearing a black, long-sleeve T-shirt or jacket and a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

