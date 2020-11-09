Man fatally shot after attacking roommate with knife identified

A man police said was shot by his roommate early Friday in southwest Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police at the scene of a homicide on the 6100 block of Scarlet Leaf Street near West Patrick Lane and the 215 Beltway on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dean Gladd, 58, of Pahrump died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Monday.

Police responded to the 6100 block of Scarlet Leaf Street, near West Patrick Lane and Durango Drive, at approximately 12:50 a.m. Friday. Police previously said Gladd was using drugs and was acting irrational when he grabbed a knife and attacked his roommate.

The roommate shot Gladd multiple times with a shotgun, and Gladd died at the scene, police said.

The roommate was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries. Police have said they do not plan to arrest him.

