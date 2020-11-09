57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Homicides

Man fatally shot after attacking roommate with knife identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2020 - 2:44 pm
 

A man police said was shot by his roommate early Friday in southwest Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Dean Gladd, 58, of Pahrump died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Monday.

Police responded to the 6100 block of Scarlet Leaf Street, near West Patrick Lane and Durango Drive, at approximately 12:50 a.m. Friday. Police previously said Gladd was using drugs and was acting irrational when he grabbed a knife and attacked his roommate.

The roommate shot Gladd multiple times with a shotgun, and Gladd died at the scene, police said.

The roommate was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries. Police have said they do not plan to arrest him.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
2
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: Susan Collins beat The Lincoln Project
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: Susan Collins beat The Lincoln Project
3
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
4
Las Vegas sets record-low high temperature; snow dusts mountains
Las Vegas sets record-low high temperature; snow dusts mountains
5
3 people shot at Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip, suspect arrested
3 people shot at Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip, suspect arrested
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST