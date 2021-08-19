Man fatally shot after dispute in northwest Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas police said a property dispute in northwest Las Vegas early Thursday left one man dead and another jailed on a murder charge.

Las Vegas police homicide and SWAT officers are presence involving a homicide investigation in the area of Rome and Decatur boulevards near the 215 Beltway, on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A large Las Vegas police presence is observed in the area of Rome and Decatur boulevards near the 215 Beltway, northwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, for a homicide investigation. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said in a press release that officers were called at 3:47 a.m. to a home on the 5300 block of Rome Boulevard, near Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, for a report of a shooting. A man was rushed to Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center where he later died. His name was not immediately released pending notification of family.

Police said the man was in an argument with Daniel Guillen, 32, when Guillen produced a gun and shot the man. Some witnesses detained Guillen until police arrived and arrested him. Guillen was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder.

Police said the argument was “over property” but did not elaborate.

Las Vegas police homicide and SWAT officers closed down several streets in the area of Rome and Decatur as they investigated. Reggie Turner, who lives near the intersection, said he was taking his daughter to school when they saw numerous police vehicles heading toward their neighborhood.

“We saw several SWAT vehicles going past us,” Turner said. “And as we are on the freeway we saw more vehicles coming and coming and coming.”

