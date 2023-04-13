72°F
Homicides

Man fatally shot after entering western Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2023 - 8:08 pm
 
Updated April 12, 2023 - 10:23 pm
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 700 block of Bloomingfield Lane on Wednes ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 700 block of Bloomingfield Lane on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 700 block of Bloomingfield Lane on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot after kicking in the door of a western valley home Wednesday night.

At around 6:40 p.m. a woman called police saying her boyfriend, a man in his 30s, had shot another man inside her home in the 700 block of Bloomingfield Lane, near South Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Police found the woman outside the home and went inside to take her boyfriend into custody. He told police that he had shot a man and that he was in the backyard. Police found the man in his 40s in the backyard. The man died at the scene.

According to Johansson the man and the woman were in a fight outside the home. The man got a bat from a vehicle and started hitting vehicles that were in the driveway. He then kicked in the front door and went inside the home.

“We do believe that she knows him,” Johansson said of the man who was killed. “We are not positive on the relationship at this point in time.”

He said it was too early to say whether the boyfriend would face charges.

“It does appear that there’s a justified aspect of this but I think our investigation still needs to confirm that,” Johansson said.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

