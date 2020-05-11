Man fatally shot after fight at east Las Vegas apartment

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called to the Emerald Springs apartments, 451 N. Nellis Blvd., after multiple reports that a man had been shot around 4:45 p.m.

A man in his late teens was shot and killed after a “physical altercation” at an east valley apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called to the Emerald Springs apartments, 451 N. Nellis Blvd., after multiple reports that a man had been shot around 4:45 p.m. He said the resident of a second-story apartment had a visit from an “acquaintance of some sort,” and the two got into a fight in the apartment.

The acquaintance came to the apartment with a group of people, but he was the only one to go upstairs, Spencer said.

The two men began fighting inside the apartment and ended up on the porch near the concrete staircase, which the resident was pushed down, Spencer said. When the resident got to the bottom of the stairs, the acquaintance’s friends approached him and he fired several rounds at them, Spencer said.

Spencer said the acquaintance had gone into the apartment and locked the door, with the resident’s girlfriend and child inside. The resident was able to get inside, and he fired several rounds at the acquaintance.

The acquaintance was pronounced dead at the scene, Spencer said. The resident, a man in his late 20s, was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries from his fall down the stairs.

Spencer said the group of people who stayed downstairs fled the scene.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information may contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

