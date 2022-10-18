Man fatally shot after parking dispute in southeast Las Vegas, police say

The shooting, which police say came after a possible altercation over parking, occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta provides an update on a homicide investigation ongoing in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon after an altercation over parking in a southeast Las Vegas neighborhood, police said.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. at a residence in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue. Police responded and found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta.

“It sounds like there was an altercation possibly over limited parking in the street, cars blocking each other, which then escalated between some residents in the area at which time our believed suspect produced a handgun and fired a couple rounds at which time our victim was struck,” Valenta said.

He said there were no other victims of the shooting.

A man believed to be the shooter fled the scene and remains outstanding, according to Valenta.

Nearby Cortney Junior High School was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Valenta said a combination of the lockdown and sounds of gunfire led to people reporting that there was an active shooter at the school.

“Police responded to that and proved that that was a miscommunication,” Valenta said. “There was no threat at any time at the school.”

He said the man killed and the suspected shooter both lived in the area.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.