80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Man fatally shot after parking lot argument Sunday morning, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2021 - 1:30 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in west Las Vegas, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4300 block of South Grand Canyon Drive at 3:29 a.m., according to a statement from police. Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found that the man and another man were arguing in a parking lot.

“The argument became physical, and the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim,” police said. “The suspect then fled the area.”

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the man’s name once relatives have been notified.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Slots player hits $1M jackpot on Strip
Slots player hits $1M jackpot on Strip
2
$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash
$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash
3
Sharp bettors take side in Chiefs-Raiders matchup on ‘SNF’
Sharp bettors take side in Chiefs-Raiders matchup on ‘SNF’
4
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden’s policy boosted inflation. Now he wants to make it worse.
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden’s policy boosted inflation. Now he wants to make it worse.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST