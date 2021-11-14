Man fatally shot after parking lot argument Sunday morning, police say

A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in west Las Vegas, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4300 block of South Grand Canyon Drive at 3:29 a.m., according to a statement from police. Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found that the man and another man were arguing in a parking lot.

“The argument became physical, and the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim,” police said. “The suspect then fled the area.”

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the man’s name once relatives have been notified.

